Clark Howard: Don’t move your stock market investments based on fear

Consumer adviser Clark Howard advises investors not to make hasty decisions with their investments despite concerns about a potential stock market downturn.

Howard explains that while the stock market appears pricey based on historical measurements, the timing of a market correction or bear market is uncertain. He emphasizes the importance of continuing regular investments and maintaining a diversified portfolio.

“The key is if you’re saving regularly at a place you work or you’re depositing money into your own IRA, you just chill,” Howard said. “You just keep putting money in regularly and make sure the choices you’re in are well spread out in the plan you’re on.”

Howard acknowledges the possibility of a market correction, where the market falls back, or a bear market, where values drop 20% from their peak. However, he cautions against trying to predict when these events will occur.

He reassures investors that despite potential downturns, the market historically recovers, and advises against attempting to time the market by going in and out based on fear.

Howard’s advice suggests that investors should focus on long-term strategies and avoid reacting to short-term market fluctuations.

