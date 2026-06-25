Clark Howard: The potential impact of withdrawing early from your 401(k)

Consumer adviser Clark Howard has introduced a new calculator on Clark.com designed to help individuals understand the significant long-term financial impact of withdrawing money early from their 401(k) retirement funds.

The tool aims to highlight the severe cost to future financial security before people tap into these savings.

The initiative addresses the common temptation for those experiencing financial difficulties to access retirement savings, emphasizing the potential harm to their future comfort.

Many individuals facing financial strain may consider taking hardship withdrawals or loans from their 401(k) accounts, a process often made easy by employer plans.

While accessible, such actions can deplete funds intended for retirement, compromising financial well-being later in life.

Howard acknowledges the difficult position many households find themselves in, struggling to pay bills, which often leads to considering retirement savings as a solution.

“Well, for a lot of people, the money that’s available when you’re really tempted to get at some of your cash is money in your 401(k),” Howard said. “And it’s really easy now with most employer plans for you to pull money out of your 401k, doing a hardship withdrawal and other cases doing a loan.”

Howard stressed that while he does not prohibit desperate individuals from taking such steps, he strongly advocates for exploring alternatives due to the severe long-term consequences.

“If things are really desperate in your household, I don’t want to tell you don’t do this. But if there is an alternative, I want you to consider it because it eats up money that ultimately is to provide comfort for you later in life,” Howard said.

To illustrate this financial harm, Howard developed the new calculator available on his website.

“In fact, the harm to your future self is so severe that I have a new calculator at Clark.com that before you take that money from the 401k, pop that money in my calculator and you’ll see, hey, maybe I shouldn’t do that,” Howard explained.

This tool serves as a critical resource, prompting individuals to evaluate the full financial ramifications before making decisions that could jeopardize their long-term financial security.

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