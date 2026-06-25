Local

Man who was shot walks into AHN Urgent Care Braddock, police say

By Christopher Dacanay, WPXI.com
Man who was shot walks into AHN Urgent Care Braddock, police say
By Christopher Dacanay, WPXI.com

BRADDOCK, Pa. — Police are investigating after a man who was shot arrived at a Pittsburgh-area urgent care center.

Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police Chief Derrick Turner tells Channel 11 that the man walked into AHN Urgent Care Braddock.

His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

It’s unclear where the shooting happened, and no suspects have been identified yet.

Turner says there is currently no threat to public safety.

The urgent care was closed as of 1:30 p.m.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read