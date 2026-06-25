Man who was shot walks into AHN Urgent Care Braddock, police say

BRADDOCK, Pa. — Police are investigating after a man who was shot arrived at a Pittsburgh-area urgent care center.

Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police Chief Derrick Turner tells Channel 11 that the man walked into AHN Urgent Care Braddock.

His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

It’s unclear where the shooting happened, and no suspects have been identified yet.

Turner says there is currently no threat to public safety.

The urgent care was closed as of 1:30 p.m.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group