Man who was shot walks into AHN Urgent Care Braddock, police say

BRADDOCK, Pa. — Police are investigating after a man who was shot arrived at a Pittsburgh-area urgent care center.
Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police Chief Derrick Turner tells Channel 11 that the man walked into AHN Urgent Care Braddock.
His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
It’s unclear where the shooting happened, and no suspects have been identified yet.
Turner says there is currently no threat to public safety.
The urgent care was closed as of 1:30 p.m.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
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