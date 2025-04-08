Commonwealth contributes to energy and technology company’s $70M investment into 3 local facilities

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A state investment is helping an energy and technology company expand its facilities in Westmoreland County.

Hitachi Energy, a global leader in high-voltage technology projects, expects to create over 100 new jobs through the $70 million investment in its three local facilities. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is investing over $329,000 to support the expansion of the Mount Pleasant facility, which will be transformed into a state-of-the-art high voltage products manufacturing facility with substantially increased production capacity.

Officials hope this will encourage other companies to invest in Pennsylvania.

“It’s about doubling down on an existing facility and creating even more jobs in an industry where we know Pennsylvania is poised to lead, which is energy. And we couldn’t be more excited about this investment, especially right here in Westmoreland County,” DCED Secretary Rick Siger said.

