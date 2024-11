HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A longtime funeral director was killed in a house fire on Saturday.

Ronald Jenkins, 79, died after he was rescued from his home on West 12th Avenue in Homestead.

Tonight on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., reporter Jillian Hartmann talks to his family about the outpouring of support they’ve received since his sudden death.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group