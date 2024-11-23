Person rescued from Homestead house fire

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A person was rescued from a house fire in Homestead on Saturday.

An Allegheny County 911 dispatch official says police, fire and EMS were sent to a home on West 12th Avenue just before 11:30 a.m.

At least one person was taken to the hospital from the scene, the dispatcher said.

The Pleasant Hills Volunteer Fire Department said on Facebook that someone was trapped in the home and rescued by first responders. The victim’s current condition is unknown.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal responded to the scene and is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

