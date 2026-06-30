Contract negotiations ongoing for Mars teachers, with increased pay as a main sticking point

MARS, Pa. — For the past year and a half, the Mars Area Education Association has been negotiating with the school board for a new contract. The current six-year contract is set to expire on June 30.

“And it really is unfair to our educators to continue this way,” said Hollie Meckler, president of the MAEA.

Meckler said one of the biggest sticking points in contract negotiations is trying to get more pay.

She said the district has proposed a 3.5% pay increase for a three-year contract. The teachers are looking for a longer contract starting with a 6% increase, with increases in the 5% range each year after.

“If you look at how far behind we are from the other districts, that’s not being unreasonable,” Meckler told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek.

The union put out a statement on social media breaking down the average teacher salary for other districts in the area.

The average teacher salary in Mars is around $74,000 per year.

At nearby Seneca Valley in Butler County, the average is $97,000.

“We really are not expecting to make what Seneca’s making, or what North Allegheny or Pine Richland is making. But we certainly can’t take steps backward,” Meckler said.

Channel 11 spoke with some people who live in the district who said they want to see the board pay teachers more and be competitive with other local districts. They said they worry teachers could leave, or choose another district to work in.

“Teachers do not make enough,” Sally Kline said. “I used to teach, and they need to make more money, absolutely.”

“Teachers are important. Kids are there every day,” Kenneth Birmingham said. “They have to have good teachers, obviously, to train them to be future adults.”

“An investment in their teachers is an investment in their children and in the community, because our teachers mean so much more than just a paycheck,” Meckler said.

Channel 11 emailed the superintendent and the school board for comment, but did not hear back.

The next negotiation is scheduled for next Tuesday. The union says it’s hoping to reach a deal before the school year starts.

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