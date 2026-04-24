Child dead after being struck by vehicle in Beaver County, sources say

ROCHESTER, Pa. — A child is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Beaver County, sources say.

Beaver County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Lacock Street in Rochester at 4:50 p.m. on Friday for reports of someone who had been hit by a vehicle.

At 6:45 p.m., Beaver County sources told Channel 11 that the victim was a child who was on a bike.

That source said the child is around 10-12 years old.

A suspect is not in custody at this time.

Channel 11 has a crew heading to the scene and is actively working to learn more. Check back in for more updates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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