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Child dead after being struck by vehicle in Beaver County, sources say

By WPXI.com News Staff
Coroner called after vehicle hits pedestrian in Beaver County The coroner was called to the scene of a crash where a vehicle hit a pedestrian in Beaver County.
By WPXI.com News Staff

ROCHESTER, Pa. — A child is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Beaver County, sources say.

Beaver County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Lacock Street in Rochester at 4:50 p.m. on Friday for reports of someone who had been hit by a vehicle.

At 6:45 p.m., Beaver County sources told Channel 11 that the victim was a child who was on a bike.

That source said the child is around 10-12 years old.

A suspect is not in custody at this time.

Channel 11 has a crew heading to the scene and is actively working to learn more. Check back in for more updates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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