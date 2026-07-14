Coroner called to scene of crash in Beaver County

NEW SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Beaver County coroner has been called to the scene of a crash, dispatchers say.

Officials said the crash happened on Fezell Road in New Sewickley Township at around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Channel 11 has a crew heading to the scene and is actively working to learn more. Check back in for more updates on this developing story.

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