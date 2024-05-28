Local

Cranberry Township man accused of strangling, assaulting person on cruise ship

By WPXI.com News Staff

WPXI - Butler County map Butler County map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

By WPXI.com News Staff

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Cranberry Township man is facing charges after he allegedly strangled and assaulted a person on a cruise ship in 2022.

Quintin Owens, 27, is charged with assault.

The Department of Justice said on Oct. 11, 2022, Owens strangled, assaulted and wounded a person while on a cruise ship excursion that left from Orlando.

Owens faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Burger King to offer $5 meal before McDonald’s does
  • $34M project to replace old water mains in Pittsburgh will shut down busy road for more than a year
  • ‘We need him to come back’: Pittsburgh police, community looking for missing 24-year-old
  • VIDEO:‘He worked harder than anybody’: Youth baseball coach remembers teen killed while riding bike home
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read