Cranberry Township man accused of strangling, assaulting person on cruise ship

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Cranberry Township man is facing charges after he allegedly strangled and assaulted a person on a cruise ship in 2022.

Quintin Owens, 27, is charged with assault.

The Department of Justice said on Oct. 11, 2022, Owens strangled, assaulted and wounded a person while on a cruise ship excursion that left from Orlando.

Owens faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.

