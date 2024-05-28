$34M project to replace old water mains in Pittsburgh will shut down busy road for more than a year

PITTSBURGH — A busy two-mile stretch of Becks Run Road from East Carson Street to East Agnew Road, through Pittsburgh’s Carrick, St. Clair, and Arlington neighborhoods, will look very different in just one week.

Pennsylvania American Water will be shutting it down beginning Monday, June 3 to replace two water mains that are nearly 100 years old.

On Channel 11 at 11 p.m., reporter Pete DeLuca explains the road closure drivers will face for more than a year.

