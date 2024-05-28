Local

$34M project to replace old water mains in Pittsburgh will shut down busy road for more than a year

By Pete DeLuca, WPXI-TV

Becks Run Road

By Pete DeLuca, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — A busy two-mile stretch of Becks Run Road from East Carson Street to East Agnew Road, through Pittsburgh’s Carrick, St. Clair, and Arlington neighborhoods, will look very different in just one week.

Pennsylvania American Water will be shutting it down beginning Monday, June 3 to replace two water mains that are nearly 100 years old.

On Channel 11 at 11 p.m., reporter Pete DeLuca explains the road closure drivers will face for more than a year.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Adult entertainment club in Bloomfield ordered to close by health department
  • 911th Airlift Wing to conduct Memorial Day flyovers in Pittsburgh area
  • Tornado with preliminary EF-0 rating touched down in Beaver County Saturday, NWS says
  • VIDEO:USS Requin veterans hold memorial ceremony honoring submarines on ‘Eternal Patrol’
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read