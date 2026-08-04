Cranberry Township Police ask for help in solving overnight burglary

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Cranberry Township Police Department is asking residents to give them some help in solving a burglary.

In a social media post, a spokesperson for the department said they are investigating a burglary that happened between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. in the Park Place development on Tuesday.

People who live in the area are asked to send in any security video from that time.

Tips can also be made over the phone by calling 724-776-5180 or by emailing tips@cranberrytownship.org.

Channel 11 will share more details on the burglary investigation as they are made available.

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