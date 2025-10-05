Crash temporarily closes part of Babcock Boulevard in Shaler Township

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of Babcock Boulevard was closed due to a crash on Saturday night.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor says emergency crews were called to the 1700 block of Babcock Boulevard around 10:15 p.m.

Channel 11 crews on scene saw a white SUV that had run off the road and came to rest against a tree.

Babcock Boulevard was temporarily blocked off at Evergreen Road.

The supervisor says no one has been taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

