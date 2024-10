WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A car crash shut down part of eastbound I-70 Tuesday.

Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened at the 2 mile marker.

PennDOT shows the interstate is shut down near the West Virginia border.

State police are advising motorists to find alternate routes.

