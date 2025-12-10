Crews battle house fire in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire in Wilkinsburg Tuesday night.
Allegheny County dispatchers say firefighters were called to the area of Wallace Avenue and Coal Street at 7:40 p.m.
The flames were put under control within an hour.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group