Crews battle house fire in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire in Wilkinsburg Tuesday night.

Allegheny County dispatchers say firefighters were called to the area of Wallace Avenue and Coal Street at 7:40 p.m.

The flames were put under control within an hour.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

