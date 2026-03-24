2 Pitt basketball players named to Academic All-District Team

PITTSBURGH — Pitt men’s basketball players Cameron Corhen and Nojus Indrusaitis were named to the Academic All-District Team on Tuesday. The honors were announced by College Sports Communications to recognize student-athletes for their performances on the court and in the classroom.

To qualify for the honor, student-athletes must maintain a minimum 3.50 grade point average. They must be at least a sophomore academically and athletically while having competed in 90% of their team’s games or started in 66% of the contests.

Senior Corhen holds a 3.67 grade point average as a communication and rhetoric major. He started all 33 games for the Panthers, averaging team-highs of 13.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Corhen shot 53.3% from the field and recorded career-highs with 64 assists and 32 steals. He finished the season with eight consecutive double-digit scoring games, averaging 18.5 points during that stretch.

Sophomore Indrusaitis maintains a 3.89 grade point average and is also a communication and rhetoric major. He appeared in all 33 games this season, averaging 9.1 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 38.7% from 3-point range. Indrusaitis scored in double figures in six of the team’s final seven games. He only missed that mark during a game against Stanford when an injury limited him to 11 minutes of play. Both players recorded career-high scoring performances during the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament against North Carolina State.

Corhen scored 27 points in his final collegiate game, while Indrusaitis scored 19 points and made a career-best five three-pointers. During the final seven games of the season, Indrusaitis shot 47.5% from beyond the arc.

The Pitt men’s basketball team finished the 2025-26 season with an overall record of 13-20.

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