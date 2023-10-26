2 dead in Washington house fire

Two people are dead after an early morning fire in Washington.

Fire officials tell us they arrived at the home along East Katherine Avenue just after 6 a.m. Tuesday and saw the house engulfed in flames.

“I just saw the black smoke billowing out the top windows,” neighbor Sadie Presto said. “As I’m in the shower, I hear banging at the door. I open my Ring doorbell and the police are telling me to evacuate.”

Firefighters fought flames on the first and second floors. Two bodies were found in a single room on the second floor.

The Washington County coroner identified one of the victims as Kenneth Guy III, 39. The other victim was identified on Thursday as Kimberly Montes DeOca, 34.

“It makes for a tough day. The guys put it on the line every day, and we do what we can to save lives and property. And when you can’t, it’s a day,” Fire Chief Chris Richer said.

Richer said conditions in the home made fighting this fire especially tough.

“We did have some hoarding conditions, which made it difficult to get to the second floor,” he said. “Hoarding conditions are more fuel for the fire. First of all, it makes it very difficult to move and maneuver hose and personnel and get to people. Makes it twice as dangerous for victims and firefighters, especially.”

A third person, an elderly woman, was not home at the time of the fire and has been accounted for.

It’s still unclear how the fire started. State police are investigating.

