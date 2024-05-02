Vandals cause ‘disturbing’ damage at parks in Beaver County borough

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — Police and parkgoers are fed up with destructive vandals repeatedly targeting public parks in Ambridge.

According to the borough’s police chief, John DeLuca, vandals have repeatedly targeted 8th Street Park, located along Route 65, for the last several months. Channel 11 visited the public play area on Thursday, and spotted several instances of offensive and graphic graffiti splashed across a playground.

“It’s really upsetting because these places are for kids,” said parkgoer Jennifer Hutmire, enjoying the amenity with her young granddaughter.

Vandals further caused damage to the borough’s brand-new splash pad. The amenity, located on Henning Street, hasn’t even opened yet, and vandals have already caused dents to the fencing while trying to gain access. Brand new shrubs that had recently been planted were ripped out and stolen.

“It’s very, very disturbing that we’re trying to do something very nice for the community and even outside the community to enjoy,” Chief DeLuca said. “It’s not like we’re charging people like a wave pool where you have to pay a fee to get in, we’re doing this, the borough is doing all of this for free, and I applaud our council for doing those types of things. Our recreation committee, they go above and beyond trying to do this stuff and it’s just a slap in the face.”

The borough hopes to open the new splash pad, which cost nearly $1 million, for Memorial Day weekend, but the damage is a discouraging setback. In the meantime, the park is fenced off, and residents who spot suspicious activity within it are urged to call police. People are asked to be alert and contact 911 if you suspect criminal behavior.

Chief DeLuca said that the borough has ordered cameras and plans to install them at both of the impacted parks as soon as possible. Officers have also picked up patrols around the spaces and have added lighting.

He suspects the culprits are juveniles, and he hopes to hold them accountable, regardless of whether or not they look at this damage as a harmless prank.

Repeatedly removing graffiti is costly, he said, and is a waste of manpower.

“If we catch them, we’re not giving any breaks. They’re gonna be prosecuted to the fullest and they’re gonna be held for restitution for the clean up, damages because we’re keeping track,” the chief said.

“I think parents actually need to pay more attention to their children because I think if you raise your children right, they shouldn’t be doing this,” Hutmire told us.

People can call 724-266-5997 to report tips anonymously, the chief said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group