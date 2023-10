ALLISON PARK, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to an overnight house fire in Allison Park.

According to officials, the fire happened in the 2900 block of Manuel Drive just before 2:30 a.m.

Officials also said no one was hurt in the fire.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group