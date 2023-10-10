Local

PNC Bank laying off employees, spokesperson confirms

PITTSBURGH — PNC Bank confirmed to Channel 11 that the company is laying off employees.

A spokesperson issued the following statement:

“As part of our strong focus on expense management, we have reviewed our organizational structure and have identified an opportunity to better position our company for long-term success. This includes a shift away from work not fully aligned to our strategic priorities and will result in a reduction in staffing levels in certain areas. While these decisions are never easy, we believe these measures will help us more effectively and efficiently deliver for our customers and stakeholders, now and going forward.”

We’re working to learn how many employees have been laid off.

