Crusin’ for a Cause event benefits Westmoreland County Autism Society

NORWIN ELKS. Pa. — Car fans in Westmoreland County were “Cruisin’ for a Cause” in Norwin Elks.

The event Sunday was an opportunity to appreciate classic cars, jam to some oldies and support the Westmoreland County Autism Society.

The president for the Westmoreland County Autism Society tells Channel 11 that they’re planning to have more events like this one.

“We try to offer events every month for individuals of any age level and their families. We try to make everything either free or low-cost so that families can come and participate,” Melissa Fligger said.

In addition to the cars and music, the event had a magician, children’s face painting, a raffle and an auction.

Trophies were handed out to the top three cars.

All proceeds went to the Westmoreland County Autism Society.

