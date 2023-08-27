Steelers make first 8 cuts to roster

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers have announced their first cuts to their roster.

The Steelers announce they’ve released:



CB Madre Harper

DB Nevelle Clarke

DL James Nyamawaya

K B.T. Potter

LB Kuony Deng

LB Forrest Rhyne

LS Rex Sunahara

Eight players have been released: Madre Harper, Nevelle Clarke, James Nyamawaya, B.T. Potter, Kuony Deng, Rex Sunahara, Forrest Rhyne and Dan Chisena.

The Steelers will have more cuts to make to get to 53. The team currently has 82 players on the roster.

“It’s the process. I feel comfortable with it provided that I educate, that I provide a platform for guys to improve and show their skills and then that we’re strong enough and clear-eyed enough to just call it as it is, as opposed to the way we want to see it.,” Head Coach Mike Tomlin said.

The Steelers have until Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. to make the rest of their cuts.

