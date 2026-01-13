Current, former Steelers players react to Mike Tomlin stepping down after 19 years

PITTSBURGH — For the first time in 19 years, and the fourth time since 1969, the Steelers are looking for a new head coach.

That’s because a day after the team’s ninth straight season without a playoff win, Mike Tomlin stepped down.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Mike Tomlin stepping down as Steelers head coach

Now, current and former Steelers and other figures are reacting to the coaching change in Pittsburgh.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Le’Veon Bell

go to where your celebrated Coach T 🫡 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) January 13, 2026

Mike Tomlin stepping down as head coach of Steelers after 19 seasons. pic.twitter.com/eWwwl65eEc — NFL (@NFL) January 13, 2026

Ryan Clark

I get it. Trust me I do, but I’m sad to see Mike T go. Sometime change is needed for everyone. Job well done big brother! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 13, 2026

Patrick Queen

Mike T and Harbs… — 🦈 (@Patrickqueen_) January 13, 2026

Trai Essex

Holy Shit. It happened. Not gonna lie, as much as I’m not surprised that it happened, I’m still in shock.



https://t.co/b9XJ0a8jOM — Trai Essex (@TraiDay79) January 13, 2026

Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor

