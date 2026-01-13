Current, former Steelers players react to Mike Tomlin stepping down after 19 years

PITTSBURGH — For the first time in 19 years, and the fourth time since 1969, the Steelers are looking for a new head coach.
That’s because a day after the team’s ninth straight season without a playoff win, Mike Tomlin stepped down.
RELATED COVERAGE >>> Mike Tomlin stepping down as Steelers head coach
Now, current and former Steelers and other figures are reacting to the coaching change in Pittsburgh.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Le’Veon Bell
go to where your celebrated Coach T 🫡— Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) January 13, 2026
Mike Tomlin stepping down as head coach of Steelers after 19 seasons. pic.twitter.com/eWwwl65eEc— NFL (@NFL) January 13, 2026
Ryan Clark
I get it. Trust me I do, but I’m sad to see Mike T go. Sometime change is needed for everyone. Job well done big brother!— Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 13, 2026
Patrick Queen
Mike T and Harbs…— 🦈 (@Patrickqueen_) January 13, 2026
Trai Essex
Holy Shit. It happened. Not gonna lie, as much as I’m not surprised that it happened, I’m still in shock.— Trai Essex (@TraiDay79) January 13, 2026
https://t.co/b9XJ0a8jOM
Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group