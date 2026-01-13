Mike Tomlin stepping down as Steelers head coach after historic 19-year tenure

PITTSBURGH — Mike Tomlin is stepping down as the Steelers’ head coach, according to a report.

ESPN Insider Adam Schefter was first to report that Mike Tomlin is stepping down after 19 seasons with the team, citing sources. It comes a day after the Steelers lost to the Texans in the playoffs.

A statement from Steelers President Art Rooney II confirms that Tomlin is stepping down.

“Obviously, I am extremely grateful for Mike and all the hard work, dedication and success we have shared over the last 19 years,” the statement said in part. “It is hard for me to put into words the level of respect and appreciation I have for Coach Tomlin.”

Tomlin also released a statement, saying he decided to step down after “much thought and reflection.”

“This organization has been a huge part of my life for many years, and it has been an absolute honor to lead this team,” the statement reads in part.

It later continues: “While this chapter comes to a close, my respect and love for the Pittsburgh Steelers will never change. I am excited for what the future holds for this organization, and I will forever be grateful for my time coaching in Pittsburgh.”

The Steelers are now looking for their fourth coach since 1969. Tomlin was the NFL’s longest-tenured head coach. The second-longest tenured coach, John Harbaugh, was fired after losing to the Steelers in Week 17.

ESPN reports that because Tomlin resigned while still under contract, the Steelers will retain his coaching rights and could negotiate compensation if he returns to coach before the end of the 2027 season. NFL insiders suggest he could take a year off, then become a trade candidate.

During his tenure with the Steelers, Tomlin never had a losing season, made the playoffs 13 times, won a Super Bowl and had a 193-114-2 regular-season record. The longest-tenured head coach is now Andy Reid, who has been with the Chiefs since 2013.

The Bengals are now the only AFC North team without a head coaching vacancy. Across the league, there are nine head coaching vacancies.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

