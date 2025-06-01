Dick’s Sporting Goods holds Adaptive Sports Field Day in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Dick’s Sporting Goods worked to give everyone a chance to be active this weekend.

The “House of Sport” at the Ross Park Mall hosted a free adaptive sports field day on Saturday.

The event gave people who may have lost a limb or have a “limb difference” an opportunity to take part in adaptive sports, like soccer, tennis, or golf.

Cycling and rock climbing were also available.

Attendees also had the chance ot meet athletes from the U.S. Amputee Soccer Team.

Educational material was available.

The event was free to all participants.

