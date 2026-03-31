Fat Head’s Saloon to close its doors after more than 30 years on Pittsburgh’s South Side

PITTSBURGH — An iconic and popular restaurant on Pittsburgh’s South Side has announced it will close its doors after more than 30 years.

Fat Head’s Saloon, which first opened in 1992, announced the decision on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon.

The establishment started as a simple concept to serve food and beer, but eventually became a significant part of the local community. The saloon has hosted countless memories, including championship nights and ordinary weeknights that ownership described as unforgettable for both the staff and the patrons.

Leadership at Fat Head’s Saloon credited the staff for the longevity of the business, noting the hard work and dedication of employees over three decades.

“To our staff, past and present: you are the reason this place worked,” the restaurant said in the post. “Restaurants don’t run on menus and tap handles; they run on people. And we were very lucky to have some of the best.”

The announcement also highlighted the role of the restaurant’s regulars, describing them as the heartbeat of the establishment. Some customers had their own specific barstools or had their names featured on the menu. Many of these patrons became lifelong friends with each other and the staff while visiting after work or following local games.

A special “Last Call” gathering is scheduled for the evening of Friday, April 17. The event is intended for former employees, longtime regulars and friends to reconnect and celebrate the years shared at the saloon.

The restaurant said its final day will be April 26. Between now and the final day, the restaurant is encouraging patrons to stop in and share stories.

You can read the restaurant’s full announcement below:

“After 34 incredible years, we’ve made the difficult decision to close the doors of Fat Head’s Saloon on Pittsburgh’s South Side.

“Back in 1992, this place started as a simple idea: open the doors, serve great food and beer, and create a place where people felt welcome. What we never could have imagined was how many lives would pass through those doors, and how deeply this place would become part of the community.

“Fat Head’s became a place filled with laughter, friendships, and countless memories. Over the years, we’ve watched strangers become friends, and friends become family. We’ve seen first dates turn into marriages, babies being born, families raised. We hosted celebrations, reunions, championship nights, and ordinary weeknights that somehow became unforgettable.

“To our staff, past and present: you are the reason this place worked. The long shifts, the late nights, the laughs behind the bar, the teamwork in the kitchen, and the pride you took in every Headwich, every burger, and every pint of beer. Restaurants don’t run on menus and tap handles; they run on people. And we were very lucky to have some of the best. Thank you for your hard work, heart, and dedication over the years.

“And to our regulars: the ones who kept coming back, filling these seats week after week. The ones who had “their” barstool, or their name on the menu. The ones who came in after work, after games, or just because it was Tuesday. You were the heartbeat of this place. You turned a restaurant into a neighborhood gathering spot and a true community. Many of you became lifelong friends with each other, and with us. Some are still with us, and some we remember with a raised glass; but every one of you helped shape the story of Fat Head’s. We thank you for that.

“Closing the doors is incredibly difficult, but we do it with pride, gratitude, and a lifetime of memories.

“Fat Head’s may be closing, but the friendships, the laughter, and the stories will live on far beyond these walls.

“Our final day will be April 26. Between now and then, we hope you’ll stop in, raise a glass, say hello, and share a story or two with us.

“We’ll also be hosting a “Last Call” gathering in the evening of Friday, April 17. A farewell, in a way, for former employees, longtime regulars, and friends of Fat Head’s to stop by, reconnect, and celebrate the many years we shared together. One last round before the lights come on.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank yinz for 34 unforgettable years.”

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