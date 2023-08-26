Dior Johnson leaves Pitt Men’s Basketball program

PITTSBURGH — On Friday, Pitt basketball announced that guard Dior Johnson is no longer attending the University of Pittsburgh.

Johnson, a former five-star recruit, never played a regular season game in a Pitt uniform. Prior to his freshman season last year, he was arrested and subsequently suspended indefinitely by the team after he was involved in a domestic abuse incident in Oakland. Johnson eventually pleaded guilty to two charges: strangulation and simple assault.

He originally faced charges of one felony count of aggravated assault, one felony count of strangulation, one misdemeanor count of unlawful restraint, one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one misdemeanor count of false imprisonment.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

