Over 40,000 in Pittsburgh region without power after strong storms

Over 40,000 people in the Pittsburgh region are without power due to strong storms overnight.

The South Park School District is closed Friday due to power outages, widespread road closures and downed trees. Some other schools in the area are delayed.

As of 5 a.m., Duquesne Light reports 41 total active outages with 7,190 total customers affected.

The power company says crews are currently assessing damages. Customers can report any downed wires or outages by calling 1-888-393-7000 or clicking here.

Current outages reported by West Penn Power by county are below. Customers can report outages by clicking here.

A strong storm system passed through our service area overnight causing widespread damage. Crews will be working around the clock to restore service to customers as quickly and safely as possible. If you are without power, please report your outage using one of these options ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/SNM2QvgDiy — West Penn Power (@W_Penn_Power) August 25, 2023

Call 911 immediately if you see a downed power line. Assume all downed lines are energized and dangerous.

Allegheny 9,376

Armstrong 144

Butler 734

Fayette 11,229

Lawrence 396

Mercer 3,740

Washington 7,192

Westmoreland 5,005

