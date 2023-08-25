Local

Over 40,000 in Pittsburgh region without power after strong storms

By WPXI.com News Staff

Downed tree A tree came down across Lytle Road in Bethel Park during overnight storms.

Over 40,000 people in the Pittsburgh region are without power due to strong storms overnight.

The South Park School District is closed Friday due to power outages, widespread road closures and downed trees. Some other schools in the area are delayed.

Pittsburgh-area school closings and delays→

As of 5 a.m., Duquesne Light reports 41 total active outages with 7,190 total customers affected.

Strong storms overnight quiet to passing showers Friday; muggy with highs in 80s

The power company says crews are currently assessing damages. Customers can report any downed wires or outages by calling 1-888-393-7000 or clicking here.

Current outages reported by West Penn Power by county are below. Customers can report outages by clicking here.

Call 911 immediately if you see a downed power line. Assume all downed lines are energized and dangerous.

Allegheny 9,376

Armstrong 144

Butler 734

Fayette 11,229

Lawrence 396

Mercer 3,740

Washington 7,192

Westmoreland 5,005

Click here for a look at current Duquesne Light outages.

Click here for a look at current West Penn Power outages.

