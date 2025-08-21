Donut Connection sets opening date for new Cranberry location

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Donut Connection is coming to Cranberry and an opening date has been set.

The donut, coffee, pastry and bagel chain will open at 1656 Route 228 Suite 103 on Monday, August 25. The shop will open its doors at 6 a.m. and a ribbon cutting will be held at 9 a.m. The franchise chain operates as a cooperative, making locations across the country independently owned and operated, with locations primarily located across the eastern side of the country.

The Cranberry Donut Connection is owned and will be operated by the Nonprofit Development Corp., a Butler-based nonprofit organization that primarily offers contracting, property management and accessibility solutions. The NDC has owned and operated the Butler Donut Connection at 2414 Brownsville Road since May of 2021, taking over after the prior owners closed the business during the Covid-19 pandemic. Money earned from that location, and the soon-to-be opened Cranberry shop, are reinvested into its community offerings.

