Driver flees after crashing car, damaging woman’s property in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Ross Township woman tells Channel 11 that a car came barreling over a hillside and into her yard, damaging her garden and other parts of the property. She said the driver of the car drove away, leaving no identification behind.

Charlotte Didier rents a home along Connie Drive, near the intersection of Jacks Run Road. She moved in last month and said the neighborhood seemed pretty quiet until she came outside last Sunday.

“I went to mow the lawn, and came out and saw my garden bench destroyed,” Didier said. “They clearly drove right down and right into this corner.”

She said she realized a car came crashing down her hill and into her garden, damaging her property before driving away. She believes the crash happened on Saturday. It’s unclear if the car actually hit the house, but Didier said she soon found out from a neighbor that that had been the case before.

“(My neighbor) said multiple times this has happened with multiple kinds of vehicles,” Didier said. “It’s so close to all of our gas pipes and everything, so we did have to have the gas company come out as well and make sure that everything was fine.”

Didier plans to reach out to Ross Township Public Works to see if crews would be able to extend the guide rail along the road above.

“It really looks like it needs to be extended throughout the curve, so I guess we just need to see that corner covered,” Didier said. “We are just grateful that no one got hurt, but honestly, I’m also concerned for that driver. Are they OK?

Police have not said if anyone has been cited or arrested in relation to this crash. We’ve also reached out to Ross Township’s Public Works department and will let you know if we hear back.

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