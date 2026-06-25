Jail corrections officer arrested, accused of sending explicit video of himself to a teen

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A Washington County corrections officer is facing felony charges after police accused him of sending a sexually explicit video to a 16-year-old Ringgold student through Snapchat.

According to a criminal complaint, Monongahela police charged 27-year-old Curtis Gardner after investigating a report made by the teenage girl.

Police allege Gardner sent the video through Snapchat while wearing his Washington County jail uniform. Investigators say the video showed him exposing himself.

According to police, the investigation began after the 16-year-old told a Washington County jail official about the video during a career day event at Ringgold High School. A Ringgold police officer then made a ChildLine report, and the case was referred to Monongahela police.

Investigators later obtained a search warrant for Gardner’s phone and interviewed him, according to the complaint.

The criminal complaint states Gardner told investigators he did not recognize the girl’s name on Snapchat. The complaint also alleges Gardner said he has “a lot of [expletive] pics” and sends them to people on Snapchat “after they rise to his criteria.”

Court records show Gardner is charged with multiple offenses, including unlawful contact with a minor and dissemination of explicit sexual material to a minor.

Channel 11 asked Washington County whether Gardner remains employed by the jail and how long he has worked there.

In a statement, a county spokesperson said:

“As this is an active police investigation, Washington County does not comment on ongoing investigations or personnel matters.”

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