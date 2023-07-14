Drivers unhappy with parking rate increases across City of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh drivers tell Channel 11 that they feel blindsided by sudden parking increases across the city.

Effective July 1, the Pittsburgh Parking Authority raised the rates at multiple lots and garages. Meter rates increased within a dozen neighborhoods.

Though some increases are only slight, drivers in certain areas can now expect to pay double.

In the Strip District, the hourly rate to park on the street went from $1.50 per hour to $3. The rate also doubled in Squirrel Hill, Carrick and Allentown.

Channel 11 first visited the Strip District after an anonymous viewer contacted us, claiming she visits a local gym on Penn Avenue frequently, but the increase has her rethinking whether to move elsewhere.

Numerous other drivers spoke with us in the neighborhood, saying that they were shocked by the hike.

“I went on my app, I hit it for an hour and it was double,” a Strip District resident, Jennifer, told us. “I thought there was a problem.”

Jennifer is now parking her vehicle on a free street that’s roughly ten blocks from her apartment.

We also spoke with people who work in the Strip District and are trying to figure out how to fit the increase into their budgets.

“I’m down here every single day,” said Jordan Rose. “It adds up.”

Leaseholders at certain lots are paying a 50 percent increase. At 5224 Butler Street, the monthly lease rose from $60 per month to $90.

The Pittsburgh Parking Authority Executive Director David Onorato did not provide Channel 11 with a statement as to why the increases were necessary but did say that the garage and lot increases were approved by the board in April.

Board meeting minutes note that Onorato told the board that garage and lot prices had not been increased in several years. Garage rates, he said during the meeting, were below those of competitors.

Channel 11 learned that the meter rate increases were authorized by the city’s finance director.

Councilman Bobby Wilson, who is on the PPA board, and whose district includes the Strip District, told Channel 11 that he believes there needs to be a better strategy to inform people and businesses about increases, and he plans to work with Onorato on developing that strategy for the future.

