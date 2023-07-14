Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $1.06 million sold at local convenience store

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1,060,000 was sold in Westmoreland County.

The Match 6 Lotto ticket from the July 13 drawing correctly matched all six winning numbers, 4-10-11-19-20-45, to win the jackpot prize. S & S Corner Market on Apollo Road in Mount Pleasant earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Visit palottery.com for information.

