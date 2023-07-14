Local

Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $1.06 million sold at local convenience store

By WPXI.com News Staff

Pennsylvania Lottery Pennsylvania Lottery

By WPXI.com News Staff

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1,060,000 was sold in Westmoreland County.

The Match 6 Lotto ticket from the July 13 drawing correctly matched all six winning numbers, 4-10-11-19-20-45, to win the jackpot prize. S & S Corner Market on Apollo Road in Mount Pleasant earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Visit palottery.com for information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man dies after crash on I-70 in Washington County
  • ‘We were always a team’: Grieving father of construction worker who died after fall speaks out
  • Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold at local Giant Eagle
  • VIDEO: FDA approves first daily birth control pill for sale without prescription
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read