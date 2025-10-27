Drivers urged to be extra careful as deer activity rises during fall breeding season

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is urging drivers to be especially careful as deer become more active.

Deer activity rises in autumn due to the rut, their breeding season. Additionally, the end of daylight saving time on Nov. 2 will put more drivers on the road at dawn and dusk, peak deer movement times.

“The months of October, November, and December are when deer are moving around the most, and for longer durations during the day,” said Game Commission Executive Director Steve Smith.

Data indicates that Pennsylvania drivers face some of the highest risks of vehicle collisions with deer, leading the nation in animal-collision insurance claims for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Pennsylvania drivers have a 1-in-62 chance of hitting a deer, which is more than double the national average of 1-in-139.

Drivers are advised to stay alert, especially on roads marked with “Deer Crossing” signs, as deer often travel in groups and may cross the road in single file.

If a driver hits a deer, they are not required to report the accident to the Game Commission. Pennsylvania residents may claim the carcass, but need to contact the commission within 24 hours if they do so.

