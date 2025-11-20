Duquesne University’s men’s basketball team beat Loyola 92-78

PITTSBURGH — The Duquesne University men’s basketball team beat Loyola (Md.) 92-78 on Wednesday at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The Dukes were led by John Hugley IV’s 20-point performance.

Duquesne’s win was marked by a strong shooting performance, with the team hitting 55.2 percent of their shots from the field. The Dukes improved their season record to 4-1, showcasing their offensive prowess and rebounding strength throughout the game.

“Each game that we step into is different, but you want to make sure you’re improving in areas,” said head coach Dru Joyce III. “Rebounding is a fundamental thing that is going to happen in every game. With our size and our depth and our athleticism, we concentrate on it. We emphasize it. We want to see the results.”

The Dukes established an early lead, opening up a 15-point advantage just over four minutes into the contest against the Greyhounds. John Hugley IV contributed significantly to this early surge, scoring nine points as Duquesne hit eight of its first ten shots. Jakub Nečas played a pivotal role in the second half, pulling down a crucial offensive rebound and scoring a dunk that ignited a 12-2 run, expanding Duquesne’s lead to 75-57.

Nečas finished the game with seven points and tied his career high with 10 rebounds. Senior forward Tarence Guinyard also shined, scoring 19 points and leading the team with six assists. Guinyard’s performance continues his strong start to the season, averaging over 20 points per game. David Dixon posted his first double-figure scoring effort of the season with 10 points, contributing to Duquesne’s dominance in the paint, where they outscored Loyola (Md.) 44-36.

The Dukes next face Northeastern on the road in Akron, Ohio.

