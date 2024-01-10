‘Dynamite’ Nick Herbig could make huge impact for Steelers

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Nick Herbig is going to play against the Buffalo Bills. And in his young career, it will likely be the game he plays the most. Of course, that means a playoff atmosphere on the round in Buffalo on what could be a snowy day. T.J. Watt is out, and Mike Tomlin confirmed that on Tuesday.

Watt had an MRI, which came out as a grade 2 MCL sprain. He was seen wearing a sleeve on his left leg but did not have a brace on and was walking on his own power without crutches. Still, that does not mean that he is ready to play, as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport believes his best-case scenario is missing just two weeks.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group