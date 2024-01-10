Emergency crews responding to explosion in Monaca, investigators say

Local

MONACA, Pa. — Emergency crews are responding to a reported explosion in Monaca, investigators say.

Beaver County dispatchers say crews were called to a house on McClellan Street at 7:28 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Investigators say work was being done in the house.

It is unclear if there are injuries at this time.

Channel 11 has a crew headed to the scene and is actively working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

