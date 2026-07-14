Eat’n Park celebrates Picklesburgh with Pickle Smiley Cookie

PITTSBURGH — Picklesburgh is back in town this week, and as a result, local businesses are offering limited-time dill-ightful treats.

For Eat’n Park, that’s a Pickle Smiley Cookie. It’s a classic sugar cookie hand-iced with green, pickle-flavored icing and Smiley’s iconic grin.

“We’re relishing the opportunity to bring two Pittsburgh favorites together. Whether you’re a longtime pickle fan or just stopping by for the fun, we hope our Picklesburgh Smiley Cookie gives you one more reason to smile,” said Amanda Giacobbi, senior director of restaurant marketing at Eat’n Park Hospitality Group.

The new take on the chain’s beloved dessert will be available at some Pittsburgh-area restaurants and at the festival itself!

Eat’n Park’s booth at Picklesburg will also have a variety of merchandise.

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