Eos Energy starts production at second manufacturing facility in Marshall Township

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. has started production at its second manufacturing facility, fulfilling a commitment the company made when it announced it would move its headquarters to the city.

The battery maker had long operated a production line in Turtle Creek despite being headquartered in New Jersey at the time. Last year, the company announced that it would move its headquarters to Nova Place on the North Side and that it had leased a 432,000-square-foot building at 150 Thorn Hill in Marshall Township from McKnight Realty Partners to expand its production.

Now, that second production facility is up and running, albeit not to full capacity. It is expected to reach full production capability by the fourth quarter of this year.

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