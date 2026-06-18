Penn Hills issues cease-and-desist order for swim club following apparent shooting

PENN HILLS, Pa. — The Municipality of Penn Hills issued a cease-and-desist order to the Olympic Swim Club following an apparent shooting over the weekend.

The order was issued on Wednesday afternoon to the club on Twin Oak Drive.

According to the municipality, this action was taken due to the club’s repeated failure to comply with the conditions of operation and various municipal ordinances.

The municipality has directed the owners to immediately cancel all planned activities and events at the location.

This comes after neighbors in the area raised concerns following an apparent shooting at the pool on Saturday night.

Patrick Smith, who lives near the Olympic Swim and Health Club, said on Saturday, just after 10 p.m., he heard 20-30 rounds of gunfire.

During a council meeting on Monday night, Mayor Pauline Calabrese said she and other public officials are intentionally not commenting on Saturday night’s incident. She said it would be too premature to do so right now.

“To protect the integrity of the investigation, we’re unable to provide additional details or comment on matters that may be related to the investigation at this time,” Calabrese said

This violence comes a decade after three teenagers were shot at a Memorial Day pool party at the Olympic Pool.

The municipality said failure to comply with the cease-and-desist order will lead to enforcement actions, including the issuance of a non-traffic citation with the local magistrate. The owners may also face fines of up to $1,000 per day for each day the violation continues.

To reopen the business, the owners must reapply to the Penn Hills Planning Commission for a conditional use approval and an occupancy permit. An appeal of the order can be made within 30 days. Any such appeal will be heard before the Penn Hills Zoning Hearing Board; however, an appeal does not stay the cease-and-desist order.

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