Excelitas Technologies to make first acquisition since moving to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Strip District-based Excelitas Technologies Corp. is set to acquire Luxium Solutions, a provider of materials and components for high-tech applications across a variety of industries.

Luxium is based in Hiram, Ohio. Financial terms of the deal, which is planned to close in late 2025 or early 2026 and subject to regulatory conditions, were not disclosed.

Excelitas Technologies has been based in Pittsburgh since January 2024, when it moved to the 3 Crossings development in the Strip District from Waltham, Massachusetts. The announcement of the move came one day after the company completed its most recent acquisition, that of the Noblelight business from Germany-based Heraeus Group. The company said that the Luxium acquisition would mark its seventh completed transaction since 2017.

