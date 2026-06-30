As extreme heat settles in, some West Deer neighbors try to stay cool without power

WEST DEER, Pa. — As extreme heat moved in, Duquesne Light customers in West Deer lost power around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Channel found neighbors had different approaches to try to stay cool without air conditioning or fans.

Neighbors like Mike Steagney found themselves getting creative to stay cool today.

“I had the hose out, and I figured - what the hell. So I squirted my head off, and it felt good, so I put on my trunks and did the whole thing.”

It was around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday when a tree fell across Monier Road, breaking two poles and knocking out power.

“When the power goes, out you can’t eat. So I bought a little charcoal grill so I can have a couple steaks, make a salad, and I’ll survive,” Steagney said.

Steagney says many of his neighbors left for the day.

“They’re getting in their cars and going someplace. I said ‘I’m not going anywhere.’”

He’s powering through using strategies that have worked before during outages.

“You wouldn’t believe how hot it gets. You get a little bit of ventilation if you leave the door open. You walk in my house now you’d swear the air is on. It’s not that bad,” he said.

We saw Duquesne Light crews working to restore the line this afternoon.

Duquesne Light estimates power will be restored for that area tonight.

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