Family, friends hold vigil to remember shot, killed outside market in Middle Hill

PITTSBURGH — Family and friends came together in Pittsburgh’s Hill District in memory of a man who fell victim to gun violence.

On Tuesday, Philip Griffin was remembered as an all-around athlete, a proud Steelers fan and a hard worker.

He was shot and killed along Webster Avenue outside of a market on Nov. 16. His family held the vigil there.

Surveillance video from that store shows Griffin leaving when someone walking on the sidewalk pulls out a gun and shoots.

“He did not deserve to be shot down- execution style- in these streets right here. So anybody who got anything to help us, please come forward,” his mother, Regina Griffin, said.

Police have not identified a suspect in the shooting.

