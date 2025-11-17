Man shot, killed in Pittsburgh’s Middle Hill neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Middle Hill neighborhood on Sunday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say police were called to the 2400 block of Webster Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert around 6:08 p.m.

Police arrived to find a man who’d been shot multiple times down in the street.

Officers performed CPR, and medics took the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group