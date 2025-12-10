Fayette County begins laying out roadmap for better economic future

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Officials in a local county are laying out a roadmap to build a better future.

Fayette County has started a comprehensive visioning process to identify long-term priorities, strengthen the economy and help the county compete for future state and federal investment.

Nationally recognized economic development consulting firm Fourth Economy will lead the visioning process.

“Comprehensive planning of this scale requires specialized expertise,” Fayette County Commissioner Chairman Scott Dunn said. “Fourth Economy brings proven experience, sophisticated data analysis, and nationally benchmarked best practices that simply aren’t available through in-house capacity.”

The $50,000 consulting engagement is funded entirely through a grant specifically designed to assist rural communities.

The initiative will analyze key issues, including housing, workforce development, business growth, infrastructure, outdoor recreation and community revitalization.

Community members will play a central role in the final plan, giving their thoughts through various public engagement opportunities. Those opportunities will be announced at a later date.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group