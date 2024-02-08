Local

Fayette County grocery store closes after landlord discovers expired food, rotting meat

By Andrew Havranek, WPXI-TV

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A grocery store in Fayette County was closed last week when the landlord had sheriff’s deputies put locks on the door.

When the owners of the building went inside, they found expired food on the shelves and rotting meat in the cooler.

Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek spoke with the landlords and their attorney and found out why the store was shut down, and what’s next for what residents say was an important part of their community tonight on Channel 11 News at 5.

