11 Investigates: Pittsburgh police overnight staffing to be reduced

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 has learned that beginning later this month, you won’t be able to speak with a desk officer at any one of the six Pittsburgh police stations from 3 to 7 a.m., and possibly even longer.

Chief Larry Scirotto has eliminated those positions, and given the Commander at each station the option of using a desk officer during other times.

