Fiori’s Pizzeria reopens after winds blew roof off

PITTSBURGH — Fiori’s Pizzeria has reopened after its roof was blown off during an unprecedented storm.

Damaging winds ripped through the area on Tuesday and took the roof of Fiori’s Brookline location off in the process.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Strong storms rip roof off at Fiori’s Pizzeria

Fiori’s took to Facebook to say they missed their customers in the days they were closed.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey took a minute to announce the news during a press conference held on Friday.

“Finally, in some exciting news for the residents of South Pittsburgh, I am happy to share that after they completed some quick repairs, PLI was able to approve Fiori’s Pizza for occupancy this afternoon and they are expected to reopen shortly,” Gainey said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group