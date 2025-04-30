Strong storms rip roof off popular Beechview pizza shop

PITTSBURGH — Destructive storms that moved through Western Pennsylvania on Tuesday ripped the roof off a popular pizza shop in Pittsburgh.

An employee at Fiori’s in the city’s Beechview says the storm blew through in a matter of minutes, sending wood and debris all over the street.

“All the lights just turned out, and power went out completely,y and this window right here — bricks were flying,” Jake Mihalsky said.

Those bricks now sit at the base of the window. Mihalsky says those bricks were the only sign that something was wrong as the winds picked up, but now he knows where they came from.

“I didn’t even hear anything, and I didn’t know the roof flew out until I came to check it, and one of my coworkers said that his roof caved in on his girlfriend, but thank god she’s okay.”

The owner tells us the upstairs isn’t fully exposed and his only hope now is for the power to be restored.

“I don’t know what they are going to do but hopefully they aren’t closed for too long. Business needs to run, pizza needs to be made, I mean everyone needs their Fiori’s.”

