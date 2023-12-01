Fire breaks out in kitchen of South Park Township home; cause under investigation

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Major damage was left behind after a fire broke out in the kitchen of a South Park Township home.

The fire happened Thursday night at a home on Sleepy Hollow Road.

The Broughton Volunteer Fire Department said crews were able to knock the fire down quickly and continued to check for extension into the attic.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Allegheny County Fire Marshall’s Office

